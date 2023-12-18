IICSR Group Welcomed In The USA With Sustainability Dialogue Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Harsha S, Managing Director IICSR GroupPALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Technology has shrunken the world into a droplet focusing on the financial reports by the venture capitalist, angel funders & banks. The total investments in start-ups has increased beyond $235 billion with 72,560 funded ventures today. There is no mention of non-financial reporting in the start-up ecosystem and greenwashing cases have increased by 70% in the case of established firms.IICSR group with footprints in SouthEast Asia is entering the USA markets with sustainability dialogues among key stakeholders and giving impetus to impact entrepreneurs. Sustainability dialogues on Integrating UN SDGs in emerging economies was initiated on 15th December at Hanahaus, Palo Alto announcing monthly events and offering self paced courses and short term certification courses.There were comprehensive discussions among the stalwarts such as Alan Bonilla, Director sustainable finance S&P, Caroline Shalitari, Founder Nascent ventures; Prof Bruce Cahan, Stanford, Akhila Kosaraju Founder What if?, Prakash Thakur, Impact investor, Catherine Kherian of Climate Fresk. The impact entrepreneurs were given platform to present the world's most pressing challenges and presenting their solutions namely Victor Ed VanDyne , Anna Yuan Co Founders Scalegrowth, Brian Bennett Business head Plastic 2 Green,Tammer Riad, CTO Qult Technologies, Sergii Tkachenko, Founder Fixxer, Abhishek Sastri, Founder Flux, Geoff Trotter, Founder Regennabis. The event was powered by Hanahaus under the leadership of Collin Sommerhauser, Business Development Manager SAP, Head Hanahaus and partnered with Eli al-shamari, Co Founder Young entrepreneurs hub.Harsha Saxena, Managing Director IICSR group states that“It's time that we imbibe sustainability practices at the inception and core of the companies thus reducing the number of greenwashing cases by publicly listed companies. If the foundation is strong, the currently established companies or future unicorns in the tech, pharmaceutical, banking, manufacturing and other industries would be more conscious corporate citizens. Sustainability and ESG needs to be integrated from the core of the companies and not as a make up, at IICSR group we assist in training, consulting and implementing these values in corporations''IICSR Group established in 2010 is accredited by the American Council of Training and Development (ACTD) and MEPSC (A sector skills council under the Ministry of Skills development and entrepreneurship - Government of India). It is registered in India and USA with campus in North Goa and operations in hybrid model. It has trained 10000+ corporate executives and consulted 150+ publicly listed companies .It offers courses such as Masters in CSR and Sustainability, Masters in ESG, Post graduate certificate long term courses and short term such as GHG Accounting and carbon markets, BRSR reporting, Sustainable finance, Sustainability reporting and ESG Framework, Impact assessments and others. On the consulting front it has conducted Human rights risk assessments, biodiversity impact assessments, social audits, ESG reports and strategy for multinationals. In India, the CSR activities of the group is done by Ekjaa Foundation wherein it runs Achala public library, trains vulnerable sections on women self-defense training, medical health camps, and beach clean up activities. The group has recently ventured into providing recruitment services for the niche market of professionals working in CSR, Sustainability, ESG, Impact investments and allied areas by its sister company Sustainolux HR Solutions. More details about the group can be seen on iicsr, iicsronlineinstitute and can be contacted on ....

