JYOCHO And Yuinishio To Perform The Theme Songs Of 'Banished From The Hero's Party Season 2' Again

©Zappon,Yasumo/KADOKAWA/The Brave Man's Group 2 Partners

JYOCHO

Check Banished from the Hero's Party Season 2 with the theme songs!

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / --The artists to perform the theme songs for TV anime " Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Season 2“ are announced today! The second season is set to start broadcasting in January 2024 in Japan and Yuinishio performs the OPsong and JYOCHO for the ED song, continuing from the 1st season of the TVanime opening theme "routine life" and the ending theme“Guide and Devote(導き、捧げて)” have been unveiled in the 2nd anime PV released today, so be sure to check them out!The original story is a Japanese light novel series written by Zappon and illustrated by Yasumo. It began serialization online in October 2017 on the user-generated novel publishing website Shōsetsuka ni Narō.The story depicts the peaceful and happy daily lives of Red. Rit and Ruty and their friends live in the city of Zoltan after being betrayed by the Hero's party.Here are the comments from Yuinishio and Daijiro from JYOCHO!“I am very happy to be able to continue to work on the opening theme of the series, following the 1st season. In the ED theme song of 1st season, I depicted the slow life of Rit and Red. This 2nd season is about Ruty as the main character. I named the song "routine life" to reflect the overlap between Ruty's second life and our own lives. I hope you will enjoy the song along with the anime in your daily life.”- Yuinishio“The story is about Ruty's new life as she grows up, and while the main focus is on Ruty and Van. On the other hand, I like Red's role as a "Guide" in the series.That is why I chose the title of this work as "導き、捧げて(Guide and Devote).I think there are days when you have to make a detour to a station where you are born with a predetermined fate and ties.I want to go forward believing in the direction of my own prayer and hope, even if it is not beautiful to the people around me! This is what I wanted to express in the song.It is a bright, pop song of hope, and I hope you will enjoy it.“-Daijiro from JYOCHOABOUT Yuinishio:Born on July 3A singer-songwriter with a clear yet deep voice and pleasant melodies, she started her solo career in Aichi Prefecture in 2016. Her appeal lies in her city pop-inspired melodies, easy-to-ride and comfortable sound, a realistic worldview that expresses the daily life of a girl in her 20s, and lyrics that anyone can relate to.In October 2022, she made her major debut from Nippon Columbia with the release of her first full album "tasty city”.In December, she won the "NEXT NEWS Award" of the LINE NEWS AWARDS 2022.In January 2023, the song was used as the ending theme for a TV anime and TV drama. In June, she released a single on the theme of women, and in August, she was selected as an ambassador for Spotify's "EQUAL Japan. She has also performed at major events such as the Hibiya Music Festival and Taiwan's Anime Expo, and is gaining more and more momentum.HP:X(Twitter):ABOUT JYOCHOKyoto,Japan-based progressive rock band JYOCHO (meaning“emotion,”“mood,” and“atmosphere” in Japanese) was formed in 2016 by guitarist Daijiro Nakagawa(formerly of Japanese math rock band Uchu Conbini) who's known for his highly sophisticated and technical and now the band consists of Daijiro Nakagawa(Gt/Cho), Nekota Netako (Vo/Key), sindee (Ba), Yuuki Hayashi (Fl), and Kojiro Yamazaki(Dr). The band's music has passed through a variety of genres, and it builds a unique worldview that only JYOCHO can create, incorporating plenty of technical tracks, warmth,and intensity. In January2023, JYOCHO released "As the Gods Say e.p," which includes the ending theme song "As the Gods Say" for the Netflix series"Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre."In the same year, the U.S. indie label Topshelf Records releases the band's latest album"Let's Promise to be Happy" in vinyl and cassette formats worldwide. JYOCHO's unique yet beautiful sounds are well-received by music lovers all over the world.HP:X(Twitter):ABOUT Anime 'Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Season 2';Season 2 will continue the story from the first season, which debuted in Fall 2021. For the uninitiated, the plot follows the story of Red, who was formerly a part of the Hero's party with the mission to defeat Taraxon, the Raging Demon Lord, but was expelled by one of his allies. Seeking a peaceful existence on the outskirts, Red aims to establish an apothecary. Yet, concealing his previous life becomes a challenge, particularly when Rit, a striking adventurer from his past, arrives and requests to live with him.Banished from the Heroes' Party season 2 is set to premiere both in Japan and internationally on Sunday, January 7, 2023. Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs in Japan weekly in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the CIS and India.Official Site:Official Twitter:©Zappon,Yasumo/KADOKAWA/The Brave Man's Group 2 Partners

