Heavy rains in northern Australia leads to flooding, leaving families stranded on rooftops

(MENAFN) The heaviest rain in decades in northern Australia has led to flooding, leaving several families stranded on rooftops overnight. Weather forecasters anticipate more heavy rainfall on Monday, further complicating rescue efforts.



Cairns, a city with a population of over 150,000 and recognized as the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef, has been largely isolated due to the persistent heavy rains caused by the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Jasper. The cyclone made landfall last week and then stalled over Queensland, according to authorities.



“We have people stuck on roofs there that have been there all night,” Queensland Prime Minister Steven Miles declared on Monday.



Nine individuals, including a child, found themselves stranded on the roof of a hospital located approximately 170 kilometers (105 miles) north of Cairns, according to reports.



“We can’t get aerial support into them because the cloud is so low and the rain is just so heavy,” he further stated. “So we have people standing by ready to do those rescues. But we’ve got to wait till it’s safe to do so.”



The Queensland state emergency service reported on Monday that around 300 people were rescued in and around Cairns on Sunday. Fortunately, authorities have not reported any deaths or injuries.



Cairns experienced significant rainfall, with over 300 millimeters (approximately 11.81 inches) recorded in a span of six hours and more than 650 millimeters (about 25.6 inches) over a 19-hour period, according to Miles.

MENAFN18122023000045015839ID1107615450