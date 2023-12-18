Israeli opposition leader advocates for new elections amid Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) Against the backdrop of the ongoing assaults on the Gaza Strip, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid advocated for new elections on Sunday.



“[Benjamin] Netanyahu cannot continue as prime minister,” Lapid reported to an Israeli newspaper. “Elections can be held during the war.”



For the first time during the attacks in the besieged enclave, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has called for fresh elections. This move comes amid increasing criticism of Prime Minister Netanyahu for not acknowledging responsibility for the cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.



A recent survey by the Lazar Research Institute for the Israeli daily Maariv indicates that only 27 percent of Israelis believe Netanyahu is the right person to lead the government.



In contrast, 49 percent of Israelis, approximately half, consider Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity Party, as the preferred figure to lead the country's government.



Many Israelis anticipate that post-war investigations into the Hamas attack could mark the conclusion of Netanyahu's political career. Netanyahu, elected prime minister in late 2022, has not yet commented on Lapid's statements.



Against the backdrop of Israel's retaliatory air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following the Hamas attack, the toll on the Palestinian population has been severe, with at least 18,800 Palestinians, predominantly children and women, losing their lives.



Additionally, 51,000 others have been reported injured, according to health authorities in the coastal enclave.

