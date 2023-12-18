Implantica Adds Another Refluxstoptm Center In Spain

Dr. Pablo Priego performed his first two RefluxStopTM procedures at Universitario Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid, Spain. The RefluxStopTM procedure aims to address the root cause of acid reflux or GERD without affecting the food passageway, allowing the body to function normally.

"I appreciate the innovative approach that RefluxStopTM brings to the surgical treatment of GERD, correcting the body's natural anatomy to bring back normal function," says Dr. Priego, who goes on to say, "RefluxStopTM joins the therapeutic arsenal that will allow an effective corrective surgical treatment that reduces the side effects of standard anti-reflux surgery."

Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO and founder of Implantica says, "Congratulations to Dr. Priego and the team at Universitario Ramón y Cajal on joining their peers around Europe in offering the new RefluxStopTM therapy to their patients. In Spain, many millions of people are suffering from severe acid reflux and about 40% don't respond well to drugs that are targeted to treat symptoms and not the actual cause of acid reflux. RefluxStop is the first-of-its-kind therapy that not only improves patients' quality of life but also is designed to address the root cause of acid reflux. We're honored to work with Dr. Priego and the team at Universitario Ramón y Cajal to answer the urgent call for innovative solutions to treat GERD."

About RefluxStopTM

RefluxStopTM is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GERD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower esophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower esophageal sphincter in its original, natural position. The RefluxStopTM mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

