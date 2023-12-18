(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Türkiye's Thriving Healthcare Sector Drives Surge in Demand for Medical Plastics. Rising population, tech innovations, and increased healthcare spending fuel the growth of advanced medical devices and equipment. Read more about the expanding industry.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Türkiye medical plastic industry size is projected to reach US$ 217.5 million in 2023 and US$ 328.9 million in 2033. Over the assessment period, demand for medical plastic in Türkiye is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.2%. The medical industry increasingly relies on single-use medical devices, and medical plastics play an essential role in producing such products due to their cost-effectiveness, sterility, and ease of manufacture.



Ongoing technological advancements in the healthcare industry have led to the development of sophisticated medical devices and equipment. These advanced devices often require specialized cables and connectors made from high-performance medical plastics to ensure reliable and precise functionality.

With the increasing adoption of telemedicine, there is rising demand for medical devices made from plastics that are suitable for remote patient monitoring and telehealth applications. The trend toward sustainability and environmental responsibility is influencing the medical plastic industry.

The medical sector is subject to strict regulatory standards and quality requirements. Medical plastics used in cables and connectors must meet stringent criteria for biocompatibility, sterilization, and safety to ensure compliance with regulatory standards by ISO and FDA.

Key Takeaways from the Report



By 2033, Türkiye's medical plastic demand is anticipated to rise at a 4.2% CAGR.

Based on end-use, the medical cable and connector segment is set to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2033.

Türkiye's medical plastic industry is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 328.9 million in 2033.

In terms of plastic-type, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is projected to surge at a CAGR of 2.6% by 2033. Sales of medical plastic in Türkiye grew at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2018 and 2022.



"Türkiye's medical plastic industry is driven by the increasing demand for sterilization and infection control, which play crucial roles in the medical field to ensure patient safety and prevent the spread of diseases. The growing trend for self-administration and development of new drug delivery technologies are creating significant opportunities in the medical plastic industry," - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

Türkiye's medical plastic industry is fragmented, with leading players accounting for around 45% to 50% of the overall share.

Key medical plastic companies in the country are investing in continuous research to offer new products and increase production capacity to meet end-user demand. Leading players are inclined toward adopting strategies to strengthen their footprint, such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and facility expansions.

Key Companies Profiled



Celanese Corporation

Trinseo PLC

Ensinger Group

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Arkema Group

Evonik Industries

Eastman Chemical Company

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Hanwha Group

Covestro AG

Solvay SA

EMCO Industrial Plastic Inc.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Trelleborg Group

Teknor Apex

Spartech LLC

Raumedic AG

HMC Polymers Company Limited Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Recent Developments in Türkiye Medical Plastic Industry-

In October 2021, Avient launched two new products, adding to its MEVOPUR family of medical materials to help pharmaceutical packaging and medical device manufacturers achieve their sustainability goals more quickly.



Celanese Corporation is a leading producer of specialty materials and distinctive chemistry solutions utilized in most significant industries and consumer applications.

Get More Insights into the Türkiye Medical Plastic Industry Report:

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the Türkiye medical plastic industry, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals growth projections based on plastic type ( polyvinyl chloride (PVC) thermoplastic elastomer vulcanizates (TPE-V), polyethylene (PE), polycarbonate (PC), polypropylene (PP), PET, polyamides, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), polymethyl methacrylate, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), silicone rubber, others) and end-use (medical parts and components, tubing, film and bags, surgical tools, medical cables and connectors, diagnostic equipment, prosthetics, others) for the period of 2023 and 2033.

Türkiye Medical Plastic Industry Segmentation

By Plastic Type:



Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)



Thermoplastic Elastomer Vulcanizates (TPE-V)

Thermoplastic Elastomer Styrenics (TPE-S)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polypropylene (PP)

PET

Polyamides

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

Polymethyl Methacrylate

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Silicone Rubber



Liquid Silicone Rubber



High Consistency Rubber



Room Temperature Vulcanizing (RTV) Silicone

Silicone Adhesives Others

By End-use:



Medical Parts and Components



Dropper Bulbs



Drip Chambers



Gaskets and Stoppers



Orthopedics



Blood Collection Chambers



Medical Containers

Others

Tubing



Catheter Tubing



Drug Delivery



Gas Supply



Peristaltic Pump



Oxygen Tubing



Blood Transport and Delivery

Others

Film and Bags



Biopharmaceutical Storage



Saline Bags



Waste Bags



Others



Surgical Tools



Scalpels



Forceps



Scissors

Others

Medical Cables and Connectors

Diagnostic Equipment

Prosthetics Others

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

