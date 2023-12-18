Adverty Selects Pubmatic As Global Preferred PMP Partner, Elevating In-Game Advertising Ecosystem

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a strategic move set to redefine the landscape of in-game advertising, Adverty, the leading In-Play ad platform, proudly announces its extended partnership with PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising's supply chain of the future. This collaboration solidifies PubMatic's position as Adverty's preferred Private Marketplace (PMP) partner on a global scale.



Adverty's decision to choose PubMatic as its preferred PMP partner underscores the commitment to global expansion. PubMatic's extensive reach and robust infrastructure will empower Adverty to seamlessly integrate its innovative In-Play video and display advertising solutions across diverse markets, reaching a broader audience with unparalleled efficiency for global reach and scale.

PubMatic's cutting-edge technology and programmatic advertising expertise will unlock new avenues for Adverty to monetize its in-game ad inventory. The partnership is showcasing PubMatic's continuous investment into gaming industry. The extended partnership enables Adverty to tap into PubMatic's extensive network of advertisers and with PubMatic's sophisticated sell-side targeting capabilities, Adverty can now offer advertisers more precise and personalized in-game advertising experiences through dynamic and targeted ads. The partnership ensures that brands connect with their target audiences seamlessly within the gaming environment.

The use of PubMatic's PMP technology will prioritise a positive user experience. Additionally, by leveraging PubMatic's header bidding capabilities, Adverty can optimise ad delivery, reducing latency and ensuring a seamless gaming experience for users while maximizing revenue for publishers.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to innovation within the digital advertising landscape. Adverty and PubMatic will work collaboratively to explore new technologies and formats, staying at the forefront of industry trends and delivering cutting-edge solutions to advertisers and publishers alike, such as the latest programmatic VAST video support for In-Play recently released by Adverty.

Jonas Söderqvist, CEO at Adverty, explains: "We are thrilled to announce PubMatic as our preferred PMP partner globally. This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver impactful in-game advertising solutions on a global scale, providing advertisers with unparalleled reach and precision."

"We are excited to partner with Adverty, a leader in the in-game advertising space. By combining our technology and expertise, we aim to elevate the in-game advertising ecosystem, offering advertisers innovative opportunities to engage with their target audiences in a dynamic and immersive manner," says Lashanne Phang, VP, Mobile at PubMatic.

This partnership signifies a pivotal moment in the evolution of In-Play advertising, as Adverty and PubMatic deepen their partnership to drive innovation, expand global reach, and deliver unparalleled value to advertisers, publishers, and gamers alike.

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game ad platform, delivers spectacular In-PlayTM ads to connect brands and people through its revolutionary and multi-patented technology built for VR/AR and mobile games. The platform offers programmatic video and display ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads.

Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London, Istanbul and Lviv and enables new gaming revenue streams for developers and empowers advertisers to reach uniquely engaged audiences. More information at

About PubMatic

PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM) is an independent technology company maximising customer value by delivering digital advertising's supply chain of the future. PubMatic's sell-side platform empowers the world's leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilisation of data in real-time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain

