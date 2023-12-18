Zuci Systems Announces Annapoorani Venkatram As Vice President Of Finance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Zuci Systems , a digital consulting and solutions firm, today announced the appointment of Annapoorani Venkatram as Vice President of Finance.Over a nearly 20-year career, Annapoorani held a pivotal position at Cognizant for a decade, where she played a foundational role in the Corporate Management Reporting System. Her contributions extended to heading Offshore FP&A roles across multiple Business Units, fostering a deep understanding of Business Planning, Forecasting, Creative Analytics, P&L Management, Pricing, Contract Negotiations, M&A, Audit, Stakeholder Management, and Operations Support.Before her time at Cognizant, Annapoorani contributed her skills and insights to Siemens Healthcare Division & Wipro Limited, India, where she played a significant role in their commercial activities and shaping the landscape of Business Finance (FP&A) processes for F&A / HRO customers."Annapoorani's wealth of experience and strategic insights in corporate finance will undoubtedly contribute to Zuci's continued growth and success. We look forward to leveraging Annapoorani's expertise as we navigate the dynamic landscape of our industry," said, Vasudevan Swaminathan , Founder and CEO, Zuci Systems.Annapoorani's multifaceted experience and expertise in financial management, coupled with a history of driving efficiency and innovation, make her a valuable asset to Zuci's leadership team.“After spending like 2 decades in different companies, I am excited about this chapter of my career,” said Annapoorani.“I will be part of a growth story and this stint in my career will be penned with lot of, opportunities, accomplishments, nurturing young minds, transformations and above all great amount of learning for myself. I am truly excited about this journey.”About Zuci SystemsEstablished in the year 2016, Zuci (pr) Systems is a new-age digital transformation enabler with distinct difference basis its engineering capabilities spanning digital engineering, quality engineering and data science & analytics. The US-based company has global presence in North America, Europe and India with over 500 Zengineers delivering exceptional user experience. The company has niche focus on BFSI and Healthcare verticals and also works with Independent Software Vendors to co-develop customer-centric products leveraging Zuci's extensive expertise in product development and engineering methodologies.For more information, visit

