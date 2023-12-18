Jordanian Forces Engage In Clashes With Armed Groups At Northern Border

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 18 (Petra) --A source from the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces - Arab Army reported that intense armed clashes erupted early Monday between Jordanian border guards and infiltrating armed groups along the kingdom's northern frontier.The army successfully disrupted a major smuggling operation, intercepting substantial stash of narcotics, automatic weapons, and missiles, according to the source.The official revealed that the militants are currently being driven back across the border. Several Jordanian border guards sustained minor to moderate injuries.It was further noted that recent days have seen an escalation in such incidents, transitioning from mere infiltration and smuggling attempts to aggressive armed engagements. These confrontations are aimed at forcefully breaching the border, with direct assaults on the Jordanian border guards.The official highlighted that these recent clashes represent a continuation of the aggressive tactics employed by these groups. Recent engagements have led to the elimination of multiple smugglers, the capture of one individual, the killing of a Jordanian servicemember, and the wounding of another.The military source stressed the armed forces' vigilance in tracking the movements of these groups and their efforts to destabilize national security. The Jordanian military remains resolute in its commitment to deterring and pursuing these elements to uphold the country's stability and security.