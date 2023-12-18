Ongoing Israeli Attacks In Gaza Claim Dozens Of Lives, Including Children, Women

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Dec. 18 (Petra) -- In the early hours of Monday, Israeli occupation forces conducted raids in multiple areas of the Gaza Strip, leading to the tragic loss of life and injuries, most of them children and women.Palestinian sources reported that over 90 individuals were killed by the occupation massacres in Jabalia.The Israeli airstrikes targeted northern areas of Khan Yunis in the southern part of the Strip, accompanied by heavy artillery shelling across the city, resulting in the death and injury of numerous civilians.Moreover, powerful explosions shook the central region of the Gaza Strip.More than 30 citizens were martyred and dozens were wounded, yesterday evening, in a new massacre committed by the Israeli occupation forces in Jabalia al-Balad, where a residential square belonging to the Al-Bursh and Alwan families was targeted.In another tragic incident, a female citizen lost her life, and others were injured when the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis was targeted by Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip.Additionally, at least eight individuals, including two children and a woman, lost their lives, and dozens were injured when an occupation aircraft bombed a house owned by the Qatshan family near the Nour Mosque in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. This bombing claimed the life of journalist Haneen Ali Qatshan, along with members of her family.Furthermore, several citizens lost their lives, and many others were injured after Israeli warplanes bombed a house belonging to the Abu Gharqud family west of the camp.The Israeli occupation's aggression against the Gaza Strip, spanning 73 days, has involved attacks by air, land, and sea, resulting in the tragic loss of approximately 19,000 lives and injuries to over 52,000 individuals. It is worth noting that 70 percent of the casualties are women and children, underscoring the devastating toll of this ongoing war.