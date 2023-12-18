(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) --



1990 -- Having failed to invalidate the Kuwaiti identity, the Iraqi occupiers declared extending grace period for substituting the Kuwaiti identity cards.



2000 -- Kuwait joined the Arab Business Council (ABC), founded in Cairo for boosting investments and trade among Arab countries.



2002 -- Seaside Marina Mall was opened. Construction of 60,000-sq-m mall cost approximately KD 50 million.



2004 -- Kuwait Airways celebrated its 50th anniversary, honoring personalities who witnessed its development - namely Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah - who was serving as minister of finance at the time.



2005 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued a decree forming Wataniya Airways as a shareholding company, with a KD 50 million capital.



2011 -- The cabinet approved a draft decree inviting voters to cast ballots in parliament elections.



2014 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) offered a loan valued at seven million Kuwaiti dinars to Cote d'Ivoire for financing a water project.



2014 -- Kuwait Airways took delivery of A320 plane as part of a deal with Airbus to upgrade its fleet.



2015 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurated Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in the district of Al-Ardhiyah.



2021 -- Kuwaiti ophthalmologist Dr. Khaled Al-Sabti performed two critical surgeries via live video in front of internationally renowned eye specialists in Italy. (end)

