More Former Idps Return To Azerbaijani Fuzuli (PHOTO/VIDEO)

- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18.
The return of
former IDPs to the restored town of Fuzuli continues by the order
of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
The State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Affairs of
Refugees and IDPs organized another group of returning citizens
sent to Fuzuli from Garadagh district of Baku on December 18. At
this stage, 22 more families - 94 people are returning to Fuzuli
town.
The people expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First
Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for all-round state care, as well
as to the brave Azerbaijani army - heroic soldiers, and officers
who liberated the lands from Armenian occupation.
Families returning to Fuzuli will settle in newly built
houses.
Thus, the permanent residence of 380 families or 1392 people in
Fuzuli will be ensured.
