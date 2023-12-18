Over 20 Projects Modelled In Baku, Within Digital Twin Framework

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. More than 20
projects have been modelled within the framework of the "Digital
Twin" project in Baku, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and
Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the "Mobility Transformation Program in Azerbaijan"
presentation.
"A "digital twin" of Baku has been created. Based on the
"digital twin" the planning of the latest infrastructure projects,
and optimization of regular route lines is being carried out. In
total, more than 20 projects with serious investment potential have
been modeled and scientifically substantiated results have been
obtained. Six effective projects have been identified, and their
implementation will kick off soon," he said.
