Azerbaijan Prepares New Bus Routes And Network Of Special Lanes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. New bus routes
and a network of special lanes have been developed in Azerbaijan,
Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan
Rahman Hummatov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the "Mobility Transformation Program in Azerbaijan"
presentation.
"Important measures are being taken to ensure the accessibility
of public transportation as part of the work carried out in the
direction of improving the transportation capabilities of the
capital. All routes have been analyzed by AYNA (information system
to help improve work of Land Transport Agency), the number of buses
on the lines has been monitored daily, and their uninterrupted
movement has been ensured," he said.
Will be updated
