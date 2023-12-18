               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Prepares New Bus Routes And Network Of Special Lanes


12/18/2023 2:23:45 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. New bus routes and a network of special lanes have been developed in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the "Mobility Transformation Program in Azerbaijan" presentation.

"Important measures are being taken to ensure the accessibility of public transportation as part of the work carried out in the direction of improving the transportation capabilities of the capital. All routes have been analyzed by AYNA (information system to help improve work of Land Transport Agency), the number of buses on the lines has been monitored daily, and their uninterrupted movement has been ensured," he said.

Will be updated

