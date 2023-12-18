               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ukraine's Air Defenses Down Five Out Of Five Shahed Uavs Overnight


12/18/2023 2:22:59 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 18, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with five Shahed combat UAVs from Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk district.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down all enemy UAVs within Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi regions,” the report says.

Read also: Defense Forces repel 16 enemy attacks in Avdiivka sector in past day – General Staff

As reported, the range of enemy Shahed UAVs available to Russia remains unchanged and deliveries of drones from Iran are ongoing.

