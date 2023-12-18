Ukraine's Air Defenses Down Five Out Of Five Shahed Uavs Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 18, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with five Shahed combat UAVs from Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk district.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down all enemy UAVs within Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi regions,” the report says.

As reported, the range of enemy Shahed UAVs available to Russia remains unchanged and deliveries of drones from Iran are ongoing.