Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 347,160

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 347,160 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to December 18, 2023, including 1,090 occupiers in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 5,783 enemy tanks (+44 in the past day), 10,752 armored combat vehicles (+60), 8,175 artillery systems (+38), 926 multiple launch rocket systems (+3), 610 air defense systems (+1), 324 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 6,290 unmanned aerial vehicles (+12), 1,610 cruise missiles, 22 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 10,822 motor vehicles (+56), and 1,198 special equipment units (+4).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down five enemy Shahed UAVs overnight Monday.