Civilian Killed As Russians Shell Kherson Region 80 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, Russian forces shelled Kherson region 80 times, killing one civilian.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"In the past day, the enemy launched 80 attacks, firing 374 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, aircraft and UAVs. The enemy fired 47 shells at the city of Kherson," said the region's head.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted region's residential neighborhoods.

Russians fire 23 times at border area ofregion in past day, civilian killed

As a result of Russian aggression, one civilian was killed.

As reported by Ukrinform, 20 civilians, including four children, were evacuated from the liberated part of Kherson region on December 16.