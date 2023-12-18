Azerbaijan's Budget Revenues Through Customs Indicate Growth

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In January-November 2023, budget revenues from the State Customs
Committee (SCC) totaled AZN 5 bln 718.589 mln, this is 12.4 percent
more than in the same period last year, according to the SCC, Azernews reports.
Over the past year, revenues from customs duties increased by
18.6% to AZN 1 bln 495.432 mln, from value-added tax (VAT) by 9.8%
to AZN 3 bln 977.978 mln, from excise duties by 37.4% to AZN 205.91
mln, and from road tax by 31.5% to AZN 39.269 mln.
