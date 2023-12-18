               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan's Budget Revenues Through Customs Indicate Growth


12/18/2023 2:22:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

In January-November 2023, budget revenues from the State Customs Committee (SCC) totaled AZN 5 bln 718.589 mln, this is 12.4 percent more than in the same period last year, according to the SCC, Azernews reports.

Over the past year, revenues from customs duties increased by 18.6% to AZN 1 bln 495.432 mln, from value-added tax (VAT) by 9.8% to AZN 3 bln 977.978 mln, from excise duties by 37.4% to AZN 205.91 mln, and from road tax by 31.5% to AZN 39.269 mln.

MENAFN18122023000195011045ID1107615397

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search