France Has Yet To Get Rid Of Its Colonial, Crusader Mentality

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A group of French social and political figures and mayors who have lost their sense of shame made a ridiculous appeal as a sign of protest against the decision to hold the UN Climate Summit (COP29) in Azerbaijan in 2024. This once again demonstrates the racist, Islamophobic, and Azerbaijan-phobic nature of French society, Azernews reports, citing the statement of the Western Azerbaijani Community.

The statement also reads:

"The authors of the appeal, who slander Azerbaijan and have confused our country, which always acts in accordance with international law, with France, think that important international events should be held only in a certain group of countries that call themselves the "international community". It is felt that they have not yet been able to get rid of the colonial, crusader mentality.

Among the signatories of the racist petition are "familiar" faces such as Ann Hidalgo, Valerie Pekres, Bruno Reteyo. Exactly two years ago, when Valery Pekresse was a candidate for the presidency of France, she, together with Bruno Reteyo, who was in his right mind, entered Garabagh illegally and met with Arayik Harutyunyan and David Babayan, who are drinking tea in prison in Baku and waiting for the decision of the Azerbaijani court now. The feet of such racists will never touch the lands of Azerbaijan again. This year, Ann Hidalgo came to Lachin road with a "humanitarian" cargo convoy and made a cheap show by shedding crocodile tears.

Against the background of the agreements reached by Azerbaijan and Armenia through direct negotiations on December 7, 2023, including Armenia's support for Azerbaijan's COP29 candidature, it is political clowning for the French mayors to sign such an appeal. Ann Hidalgo should go and deal with Paris's preparations for the Olympic Games in shambles instead of doing such dirty work.

All steps taken by people like France and Anne Hidalgo against Azerbaijan are futile. Time has shown that the help to Armenia of those who have this mindset can be to deceive a few Garabagh Armenians by naming them honorary citizens of Paris."