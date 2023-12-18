France Has Yet To Get Rid Of Its Colonial, Crusader Mentality

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A group of French social and political figures and mayors who
have lost their sense of shame made a ridiculous appeal as a sign
of protest against the decision to hold the UN Climate Summit
(COP29) in Azerbaijan in 2024. This once again demonstrates the
racist, Islamophobic, and Azerbaijan-phobic nature of French
society, Azernews reports, citing the statement of
the Western Azerbaijani Community.
The statement also reads:
"The authors of the appeal, who slander Azerbaijan and have
confused our country, which always acts in accordance with
international law, with France, think that important international
events should be held only in a certain group of countries that
call themselves the "international community". It is felt that they
have not yet been able to get rid of the colonial, crusader
mentality.
Among the signatories of the racist petition are "familiar"
faces such as Ann Hidalgo, Valerie Pekres, Bruno Reteyo. Exactly
two years ago, when Valery Pekresse was a candidate for the
presidency of France, she, together with Bruno Reteyo, who was in
his right mind, entered Garabagh illegally and met with Arayik
Harutyunyan and David Babayan, who are drinking tea in prison in
Baku and waiting for the decision of the Azerbaijani court now. The
feet of such racists will never touch the lands of Azerbaijan
again. This year, Ann Hidalgo came to Lachin road with a
"humanitarian" cargo convoy and made a cheap show by shedding
crocodile tears.
Against the background of the agreements reached by Azerbaijan
and Armenia through direct negotiations on December 7, 2023,
including Armenia's support for Azerbaijan's COP29 candidature, it
is political clowning for the French mayors to sign such an appeal.
Ann Hidalgo should go and deal with Paris's preparations for the
Olympic Games in shambles instead of doing such dirty work.
All steps taken by people like France and Anne Hidalgo against
Azerbaijan are futile. Time has shown that the help to Armenia of
those who have this mindset can be to deceive a few Garabagh
Armenians by naming them honorary citizens of Paris."
MENAFN18122023000195011045ID1107615396
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.