Azerbaijani Swimmers Take 4 Gold And 1 Silver At International Tournament

Azerbaijani swimmers have won 4 gold and 1 silver medals at an international youth tournament held in Kaposvar, Hungary, Azernews reports.

According to the press service of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation, Suleyman Ismailzadeh climbed to the top of the podium in two categories.

Ismayilzadeh set a new record among Azerbaijani teenagers with 721 points (16:10.99) in the 1500 m freestyle and 695 points (04:08.42) in the 400 m freestyle.

Another swimmer, Oktay Huseynov, won the 400 metres medley with a time of 4:49.32. He won the silver medal in the 400-m freestyle (4:13.92).

Said Hamidov won another championship for Azerbaijan. He won the gold medal in the 400 m freestyle with a time of 4:19.64.

The tournament will continue today.

Three more members of the national team - Ramil Valizadeh, Rashad Alguliyev and Abdurrahman Rustamov - reached the final of the international youth tournament held in Serbia's Nis.

Ramil Velizadeh and Abdurrahman Rustamov are testing their strength in the 50 and 200 metres butterfly, and Rashad Alguliev in the 100 metres backstroke in the licence competitions of the World Championships and Summer Olympic Games.