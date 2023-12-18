Azerbaijani Swimmers Take 4 Gold And 1 Silver At International Tournament

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Azerbaijani swimmers have won 4 gold and 1 silver medals at an
international youth tournament held in Kaposvar, Hungary, Azernews reports.
According to the press service of the Azerbaijan Swimming
Federation, Suleyman Ismailzadeh climbed to the top of the podium
in two categories.
Ismayilzadeh set a new record among Azerbaijani teenagers with
721 points (16:10.99) in the 1500 m freestyle and 695 points
(04:08.42) in the 400 m freestyle.
Another swimmer, Oktay Huseynov, won the 400 metres medley with
a time of 4:49.32. He won the silver medal in the 400-m freestyle
(4:13.92).
Said Hamidov won another championship for Azerbaijan. He won the
gold medal in the 400 m freestyle with a time of 4:19.64.
The tournament will continue today.
Three more members of the national team - Ramil Valizadeh,
Rashad Alguliyev and Abdurrahman Rustamov - reached the final of
the international youth tournament held in Serbia's Nis.
Ramil Velizadeh and Abdurrahman Rustamov are testing their
strength in the 50 and 200 metres butterfly, and Rashad Alguliev in
the 100 metres backstroke in the licence competitions of the World
Championships and Summer Olympic Games.
MENAFN18122023000195011045ID1107615395
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.