Cultural Heritage Forum Held For First Time In Azerbaijan

The event is organised by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the
Ministry of Culture within the framework of events dedicated to the
100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.
Discussions will be held at the forum with the participation of
famous historians, archaeologists, artists, architects, sculptors,
and other specialists on preservation, development, and propaganda
of culture and national heritage, state support for tangible and
intangible heritage, fine and applied arts, and other
directions.
Panels will also be organised on the problems of study and
protection of the immovable historical and cultural heritage of
Azerbaijan, issues of preservation of historical, cultural, and
natural heritage in the post-conflict period, protection of
intangible cultural heritage, etc.
