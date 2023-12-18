               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cultural Heritage Forum Held For First Time In Azerbaijan


12/18/2023 2:22:52 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The event is organised by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture within the framework of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Discussions will be held at the forum with the participation of famous historians, archaeologists, artists, architects, sculptors, and other specialists on preservation, development, and propaganda of culture and national heritage, state support for tangible and intangible heritage, fine and applied arts, and other directions.

Panels will also be organised on the problems of study and protection of the immovable historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, issues of preservation of historical, cultural, and natural heritage in the post-conflict period, protection of intangible cultural heritage, etc.

MENAFN18122023000195011045ID1107615394

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search