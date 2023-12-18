Paperex 2023: Sahil Graphics Grabs The Limelight

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Noida, Uttar Pradesh Dec 17, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Sahil Graphics, a leading Automatic Paper Bag Making Machine manufacturer and supplier of printing and packaging machinery, emerged as a dominant force at PaperEx 2023, the 16th International Exhibition and Conference on Pulp, Paper & Allied Industries. Held from December 6th to 9th at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida, PaperEx proved to be the perfect platform for Sahil Graphics to showcase its cutting-edge solutions to a global audience of industry professionals.

Sahil Graphics' booth buzzed with activity throughout the event, drawing in visitors eager to explore its diverse range of machinery. The company's Automatic Paper Bag Machine , a high-speed marvel that efficiently produces paper bags of various sizes and styles, took centre stage, reflecting the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions. The versatile Paper Bag Machine also garnered significant interest, offering a cost-effective option for businesses of all sizes seeking to enter the paper bag manufacturing market.

Beyond its paper bag solutions, Sahil Graphics unveiled its impressive lineup of offset printing machines. Featuring single-colour, two-colour, and four-colour configurations, these machines impressed visitors with their exceptional printing quality, reliability, and ability to cater to diverse printing needs. Additionally, the company's non-woven Bag Making Machines and paper cup-forming machines demonstrated their capabilities, offering efficient and high-quality solutions for the production of non-woven bags and paper cups, respectively.

The highlight of Sahil Graphics' showcase was the unveiling of its High-Speed Non Woven Bag Making Machine . This advanced machine, designed to maximise production output and meet the demands of large-scale manufacturing, captivated the audience with its cutting-edge technology and potential to revolutionise the non-woven bag industry.

"We are thrilled with the positive response we received at PaperEx 2023," said Mr. Shariq Ahmed, Managing Director of Sahil Graphics. "This event provided an invaluable opportunity to connect with potential customers and showcase our latest offerings. We are committed to providing the paper industry with cutting-edge solutions that help businesses grow and thrive."

Mr. Shariq also said, "A huge shoutout to the incredible team whose hard work and passion made this achievement possible! Their commitment and expertise truly set them apart. Team Sahil Graphics extends their heartfelt gratitude to their valued customers, partners, and supporters for their unwavering trust. Their belief in the company's vision propels them to continually push the boundaries of innovation.”

Sahil Graphics' successful participation in PaperEx 2023 reinforces its position as a leading printing and packaging machinery market player. The company remains dedicated to innovation and continuous improvement, striving to deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry.

Looking ahead, Sahil Graphics remains dedicated to continuous research and development, striving to stay at the forefront of the industry. With its unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, the company is poised to continue its impressive growth trajectory and solidify its position as a trusted partner for businesses across the globe.

About Sahil Graphics

Sahil Graphics is a renowned manufacturer and supplier of printing and packaging machinery, specialising in offset printing machines, non-woven bag making machines, and paper bag-making machines. With years of experience and a commitment to quality, Sahil Graphics has earned a reputation for providing customers with reliable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions. The company's diverse range of machinery caters to the needs of businesses of all sizes, offering innovative solutions that help them thrive in the competitive printing and packaging landscape.

Banner content -

Sahil Graphics Takes the Spotlight at PaperEx 2023

December 6-9, 2023

At the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR

Showcasing the Latest in Automatic Paper Bag Making Machines

For more information about Sahil Graphics and its products, visit their website at or contact us directly.

Sahil Graphics: Your Partner in Paper Bag Making Solutions