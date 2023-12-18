Simple Life At Lakeshore Breaks Ground On Innovative Keyton Model: A Versatile & Affordable Living

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Simple Life at Lakeshore is proud to announce the groundbreaking of its latest project, the Keyton model. This event marks the initiation of construction for a groundbreaking product designed to redefine contemporary living.

The Keyton model, conceptualized and designed by the esteemed home design department at Simple Life, represents a fusion of functionality, adaptability, and affordability. ''Available in three distinct elevations and as a 2bd/2 bath home and a 1bd/1.5 bath version, the Keyton offers buyers with real choice when deciding where to call home.'' Gabriel Wahila, Director of Home Design and Construction at Simple Life

Priced competitively at a starting price of $269,000, the Keyton model promises affordability without compromising quality or comfort. One of the distinctive features of the Keyton model is the inclusion of an attached garage, offering added convenience for buyers. Scheduled for completion by mid-March 2024, this new model aligns with Simple Life's commitment to enhancing the living experience by incorporating practical amenities.

''They Keyton was designed with an eye towards celebrating an owner's total living experience. During design, we prioritized features buyers ask for most often: high-end finishes, an attached garage, a dedicated laundry room, storage, spacious bedrooms, a spa-like ensuite, connected living spaces, and direct connection to the outdoors. The Keyton intentionally invites natural light into the living areas, while connecting the interior spaces with Lakeshore's stunning natural beauty.'' Gabriel Wahila, Director of Home Design and Construction at Simple Life

About Simple Life at Lakeshore:

Simple Life at Lakeshore takes a simpler approach to creating communities aiming to reduce the costs associated with a master-planned community lifestyle. Their approach focuses on efficient community design with affordable, site-built homes and high-quality amenities. With these elements – and inspiring homeowners – Simple Life has turned the usual building model on its head.

