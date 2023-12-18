               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Amir Receives Citizens, Al-Sabah Family Offering Condolences On Late Sheikh Nawaf


12/18/2023 2:20:48 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, Monday, members of Al-Sabah family in Bayan Palace, as well as citizens all coming to offer their condolences on demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
