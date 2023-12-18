Seoul: N. Korea Fires ICBM At Lofted Angle Into Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- North Korea fired a solid-fuel Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) toward the East Sea of Japan on Monday, the South Korean military said, said Yonhap News Agency.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) detected the launch from the Pyongyang area at 8:24 AM in a lofted angle and flew about 1,000 km before landing in the sea.

"While elevating our alert readiness, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture by closely sharing data on the 'North Korean ballistic missile' with the US and Japan," the JCS said in a statement.

Solid-fuel missiles are known to be harder to detect ahead of launch than liquid-propellant ones that require more prelaunch preparations, such as the injection of fuel as they fired a solid-fuel Hwasong-18 in April and conducted a second test in July.

The North's Defense Ministry lambasted the Nuclear Consultative Group meeting as "an open declaration on nuclear confrontation" and criticized the US' deployment of major military assets to the Korean Peninsula this year. (end)

mk













MENAFN18122023000071011013ID1107615371