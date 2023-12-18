Gary Wows Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
Renowned British-Australian Michelin Star celebrity chef and former original judge of MasterChef Australia, Gary Mehigan took Sri Lanka on a culinary journey during his recent visit to Sri Lanka.
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts hosted an exclusive five-course dinners curated by Gary Mehigan at the London Grill, followed by a grand event at Atrium, Cinnamon Grand Colombo. The culinary journey culminated with a carvery at Cheers Pub, Cinnamon Grand Colombo along with a delightful High Tea at Atrium.
