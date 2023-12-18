Modi inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse

(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a historic moment on Sunday as he officially inaugurated the Surat Diamond Bourse, a cutting-edge facility situated in his home state of Gujarat. Positioned to surpass the Bharat Diamond Bourse in Mumbai, the Surat bourse is not only India's premier hub for international diamond and jewelry trade but is also touted as the world's largest center for both rough and polished diamonds, as well as finished products.



The grandeur of the Surat Diamond Bourse is reflected in its impressive infrastructure, boasting nine towering 15-story buildings and over 4,500 offices. The comprehensive complex includes essential facilities such as a customs clearance house, a bank, secure vaults, as well as retail, fitness, and conference spaces. Earlier this year, exclusive images obtained by CNN showcased the enormity of the Surat bourse, positioning it as larger than the Pentagon. Spanning 14 hectares of land and featuring over 660,000 square meters of floor space, the facility symbolizes a significant leap forward for India's diamond industry.



Situated within the Diamond Research and Mercantile City, the Surat bourse is part of an ambitious 810-hectare business district in Surat, modeled after the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (Gift City). Gift City, another visionary project by the Modi government, aims to establish a global financial and IT services hub comparable to renowned centers such as Dubai, Singapore, and Shanghai.



The inauguration of the Surat Diamond Bourse marks a pivotal moment for India's diamond trade, positioning the nation as a key player in the global diamond industry. As the world's largest diamond trading center, the Surat bourse is set to elevate India's standing in the international market, fostering growth, innovation, and collaboration in the precious stones sector.





