Russia increases oil exports to China

(MENAFN) Russian oil companies are significantly increasing their exports of Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean (ESPO) grade crude to China through the Kozmino port, reaching record levels this month, according to reports citing tracking data. Shipments of ESPO crude from the Far Eastern port hit an all-time high of 925,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December, with 85 percent of this volume headed to China, as reported by energy analytics firm Kpler. This surge in exports is attributed to increased railway supplies, with Russia diversifying its energy exports in response to Western sanctions.



The redirection of ESPO crude to Asia began last year after the European Union stopped accepting Russia's oil transported by sea. To overcome this challenge, Russian oil companies have opted for the railway route, even though it has not been widely used in recent years due to high tariffs. Transneft, Russia's state-owned pipeline transport company, has been working on restoring oil supplies for export via the railway, aiming to leverage the first stage of the ESPO pipeline for transportation.



Nikolay Tokarev, the head of Transneft, commented earlier this year, "We are preparing to restore oil supplies for export from the first stage of the ESPO pipeline via the railway, through which only about 15 million tons of oil were previously shipped." The move to diversify transportation routes aligns with Russia's strategic response to geopolitical challenges, ensuring the continuity of energy exports.



The surge in ESPO crude oil exports is proving beneficial for Russian oil exporters, as this particular grade commands a premium over Russia's flagship Urals blend. Additionally, ESPO's shorter distance to China further enhances its competitiveness in the Asian market. As Russia adapts to evolving energy dynamics, the increased focus on ESPO exports underscores the nation's strategic efforts to navigate geopolitical constraints and maintain its position in the global energy landscape.



