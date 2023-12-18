               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Global E-Vehicle Market For Last Mile Delivery


12/18/2023 2:18:24 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gogoro, Tesla, Inc., NIO Inc., Rivian Automotive, Inc, Workhorse Group Inc., Chanje, Ryder Systems, Inc, Zen Mobility, Volkswagen, and Nissan among others, are some of the key players operating in the global e-vehicle market for last mile delivery.

Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global e-vehicle market for last mile delivery is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Market expansion is primarily propelled by heightened awareness of climate change, favorable governmental policies, the augmentation of charging infrastructure, and incentives provided by the government.

Key Market Trends

  • Sustainable Urban Logistics: The adoption of electric vehicles for last-mile delivery aligns with a broader commitment to sustainable and environmentally friendly urban logistics. Governments and businesses worldwide are increasingly recognizing the importance of reducing carbon emissions in urban areas.
  • Integration of Advanced Technologies: The last-mile delivery sector is witnessing the integration of advanced technologies within electric vehicles. This includes the incorporation of telematics, route optimization algorithms, and real-time tracking systems to enhance operational efficiency.
  • Government Incentives and Regulatory Support: Governments worldwide are incentivizing the adoption of electric vehicles for last-mile delivery through various policies, subsidies, and regulatory frameworks. Incentives such as tax credits, grants, and preferential treatment in urban areas aim to accelerate the transition to electric delivery fleets.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on“ Global E-vehicle Market for Last Mile Delivery - Forecast to 2028 ''

Key Market Insights

  • As per the delivery type outlook, the food delivery services segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global e-vehicle market for last mile delivery from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the vehicle type outlook, the light-duty segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global e-vehicle market for last mile delivery from 2023 to 2028
  • Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2023-2028
  • Gogoro, Tesla, Inc., NIO Inc., Rivian Automotive, Inc., Workhorse Group Inc., Chanje, Ryder Systems, Inc., Zen Mobility, Volkswagen, and Nissan, among others, are some of the key players in the global e-vehicle market for last mile delivery

Delivery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Courier and Package Delivery Services
  • Food Delivery Services
  • Retail Delivery

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Light-duty
  • Medium & Heavy-duty

Business Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Business-to-consumer (B2C)
  • Business-to-business (B2B)

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central and South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

