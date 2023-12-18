[Press Release] Iliad SA Announces The Successful Completion Of The Tender Offer On Its Existing Bonds Maturing In February 2024 And October 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE

Paris, December 18, 2023

iliad SA announces the successful completion of the tender offer on its existing bonds maturing in February 2024 and October 2024

iliad SA (the“ Company ”) announces today the successful completion of its tender offer, launched on 6 December 2023, on its outstanding €600,000,000 0.750 per cent. bonds due 11 February 2024 (ISIN: FR0014001YE4) (the“ February 2024 Bonds ”) and its €650,000,000 1.500 per cent. bonds due 14 October 2024 (ISIN: FR0013287273) (the“ October 2024 Bonds ” and together with the February 2024 Bonds, the“ Existing Bonds ”), which are admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (the“ Tender Offer ”).

The Tender Offer was subject to, among other conditions, the settlement of the new euro-denominated senior unsecured bonds which occurred on 15 December 2023.

The aggregate principal amount of Existing Bonds validly tendered and accepted for purchase by the Company amounts to €570,500,000. The remaining principal amount of the February 2024 Bonds is €234,900,000 and the remaining amount of the October 2024 Bonds is €444,600,000. The Existing Bonds purchased by the Company pursuant to the Tender Offer will be cancelled.



Created in the early 1990s, the iliad Group is the inventor of the world's first triple-play box and has grown into a major European telecoms player, standing out for its innovative, straightforward and attractive offerings. The Group is the parent of Free in France, iliad in Italy and Play in Poland, has over 17,400 employees serving 47.8 million subscribers, and generated €9.0 billion in revenues in the last 12 months. In France, the Group is an integrated Fixed and Mobile Ultra-Fast Broadband operator and had 22.1 million retail subscribers at September 30, 2023 (14.8 million Mobile subscribers and 7.3 million fixed subscribers). In Italy – where the Group launched its business in 2018 under the iliad brand, becoming the country's fourth Mobile operator with over 13% of market share – it had over 10.6 million Mobile subscribers at 30 September, 2023. In Poland, the Group became an integrated convergent operator after the acquisition of UPC Polska in 2022 and had more than 13.0 million Mobile subscribers and more than 2.0 million Fixed subscribers at September 30, 2023. The iliad Group is Europe's sixth-largest operator by number of retail Mobile subscribers (excluding M2M) and Fixed Internet.

