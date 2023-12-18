Seasonal And Audiobook Thrills: Tasmin Turner Expands The Crime Scene Kosovo Series With Novellas And Audio Experiences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Deck the Halls with Danger: A Crime Scene Kosovo Yuletide Novella by Tasmin Turner

Explore new chills with Tasmin Turner's latest Kosovo tales-holiday suspense & audiobooks narrated by Corinne Davies

- Tasmin TurnerWELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wish Books is pleased to share a new dimension of the gripping Crime Scene Kosovo series by Tasmin Turner with the introduction of two seasonal novellas. As the year draws to a close, delve into "Deck the Halls with Danger," a festive yet thrilling narrative that promises to keep readers on the edge of their seats during the holiday season. For those who revel in the spookiness of Halloween, "Halloween and the Black Sun" offers a chilling adventure that captures the essence of the eerie holiday.The journey doesn't end there. Listeners can now experience the intensity and suspense of "The Missing Diary: Book 1" and "The Price of Justice: Book 2" through audiobooks available on Audible , Spotify, Kobo, Google Play, Nook and other platforms. Acclaimed narrator Corinne Davies brings the characters and the story to life with her skillful narration, making the experience as immersive as it is exciting. These titles are also available in e-book and paperback formats for those who prefer the classic reading experience.The Crime Scene Kosovo series continues the thrilling saga of New Zealand lawyer Kit Chase as she navigates a web of crime and corruption in the Balkans. The novel has been gripping readers worldwide with its fast-paced action and intricate plotting. Join Kit as she confronts the challenges within a legal system fraught with danger.Tasmin Turner is a New Zealand author known for her compelling storytelling and well-crafted characters. Her latest work in the Crime Scene Kosovo series is a testament to her dedication and talent in the thriller genre."I am proud to expand the Crime Scene Kosovo universe with these new seasonal novellas and audiobook editions," says Turner. "It's a joy to bring these stories to life in different formats and to share them with a wider audience. I hope they resonate with listeners and readers alike."Explore the Crime Scene Kosovo series page on Amazon at and find more information at the Wish Books website, .

