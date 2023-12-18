Bachelor Nation's Lanease Adams Empowers Youth With Self-Love Through Public Speaking Engagements And Life Coaching

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The reality TV star of The Bachelor season one has published her first book titled,“Your Special Light,” which is now available on Amazon.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- LaNease Adams , an actress and reality tv star, more widely known for being the first African American woman on season one of The Bachelor, has reached a significant milestone in her professional life by obtaining a Life Coach Certification from Loyola Marymount University. This achievement is a beacon for her mission to spread the message of the importance of self-love among high school students, a journey she has passionately and publicly embraced.With the country as her audience, Adams is setting out to speak to young minds, informing them about the importance of self-love, especially during their formative years when peer pressure and societal expectations can be overwhelming."I have always wanted to use my knowledge to help others,” Adams states.“I believe that the human experience is made better by us sharing wisdom with one another. Being able to use my journey to help teens find self-love early on in their lives, and possibly avoid some of the pitfalls that I fell into, makes my life's purpose so much more fulfilling." More of her journey was detailed in her self-written article, published by The Elephant Journal, titled How my Time on“The Bachelor” Helped Kick-Start my Self-Love Journey .According to those who know her, Adams' commitment to this cause is not only evident in her motivational speeches, but also in her literary contributions. For example, Adams has authored a 33-page children's book, titled Your Special Light , that serves as a tool for parents and educators to initiate conversations about self-worth with children. The book's narrative focuses on a young girl named Kendall, who, with the help of her mother, learns about the 'Special Light' inside her that signifies her unique value and potential. This tale is designed not only to entertain but also to educate, instilling early seeds of self-acceptance, confidence, and love in its young readers.Adams' newly launched life coaching services are an extension of her personal experiences and the wisdom she has gained through them. Her sessions are poised to be a guiding light for many, providing strategies and insights to help individuals navigate the complexities of personal growth and self-acceptance. Her approach is compassionate and empathetic, shaped by her own narrative that includes the ups and downs of reality television fame and a successful career in acting and writing.For additional information or to inquire about her life coaching services and speaking engagements, interested parties can contact LaNease Adams via email at ... or .About LaNease AdamsLaNease Adams is a multi-talented actress and TV reality star who, as a child, began performing in plays and quickly found her passion for the stage. As an adult, she's trained at the Aaron Speiser Acting Studio, the Ivana Chubbuck Acting Studio, The Groundlings, as well as with Bobbie Chance, making her a highly qualified actress in her own right. Her career includes roles in television, film, and music videos alongside industry veterans such as Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, and Snoop Dogg. Her appearance on The Bachelor marked historical moments, as she shared the first ever kiss and was also the first African American woman to appear on the show.In addition to The Bachelor and her new film, Heaven's Revenge, a film where she served as lead, writer, director, and producer, LaNease has appeared on Good Morning America, Access Hollywood, Entertainment Tonight, and The Howard Stern Show. She has also been featured in a variety of popular magazines, including Women's Health, Vanity Fair and People.LaNease is also passionate about health and wellness, and often speaks on the importance of self-care, and self-love.

