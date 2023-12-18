MAWF Announces Veterans Live Event At Xspace Studios

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The live-stream and in-person event on December 28th is specifically created to honor and raise funds for Veterans.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Non-profit organization, MAWF , is pleased to announce the commencement of its Veterans Live Event , a distinctive gathering designed to celebrate and support the service of veterans. The event, scheduled to take place on December 28th, 2023, from 5PM to 9PM at XSpace Studios in Burbank, California, will be also accessible globally through live streaming technology.According to MAWF, the evening will be marked by the unveiling of previously unreleased artworks by the renowned 'Godfather of Street Art,' Mike McNeilly . The event is not only a tribute to this unforgettable artist, but also a catalyst to enhance the welfare and care of veterans, providing attendees with an opportunity to engage in a citywide treasure hunt. The treasure hunt forms a segment of the Guerilla Art Marketing Campaign, aimed at elevating awareness and securing funds for veterans' needs, and Mike McNeilly himself donated $2.5 million of his original hand-painted works to support the initiative.In collaboration with entities such as ca, New Directions for Homeless Veterans at ndvets, and VeteranshomeLA, the event is poised to foster a considerable influence on the lives of those who have rendered service to the nation. It will also function as an avenue of thanks, presenting donors with original hand-painted artworks as a memento of gratitude and an asset of value.“We are extending an exclusive invitation to readers for this one-of-a-kind event, whether in person or via the live stream,” says Samantha McNeilly, daughter of Mike McNeilly and founder of MAWF.“We truly believe that participation signifies joining a concerted effort to initiate transformation and to provide indispensable support to veterans.”Samantha McNeilly is steadfast in continuing her father's legacy through the intersection of art and philanthropy. "This event is a testament to the power of community and art in creating tangible support for those who have bravely served our nation," she says. "It embodies the spirit of giving and gratitude that is central to the mission of MAWF."MAWF also encourages engagement on its Instagram and YouTube via @mawf_one, which is instrumental in propagating the cause. According to the organization, each individual contribution is pivotal in achieving the objective of support for veterans.For more information, and to RSVP, please visit .About MAWFFounded in 2023 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, MAWF has swiftly forged alliances with four veteran-centric organizations. With a mission to harness the transformative power of art, MAWF engages in creative philanthropy to generate support and raise funds for veterans. Through this innovative approach, MAWF distinguishes itself by offering donors not only a tax advantage, but also an artwork that stands as a lasting reminder of their contribution to a noble cause.The organization plans on hosting more events into the future.

