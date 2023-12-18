Putin admits he was naïve in his views about West

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged in a recent interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin that he had been naive to assume the West would establish productive relations with Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Despite his solid background in Soviet intelligence, Putin admitted to being a "naive" leader early in his political career.



In the interview, Putin revealed that he believed the West understood Russia had transformed into a completely different country post-Soviet Union collapse, with no further ideological differences warranting a serious standoff. Even when observing Western support for terrorism and separatism in Russia two decades ago, Putin initially attributed it to the "inertia of thinking" and assumed the West had merely gotten used to fighting the Soviet Union.



However, the Russian president now asserts that the West was deliberately attempting to undermine Russia, waiting for an opportune moment to break the nation apart. Putin stated, "After the collapse of the Soviet Union, they thought they just had to wait a little longer, and then they would break Russia apart as well." According to him, the West saw no need for the existence of the world's largest country with its vast population, echoing former United States National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski's suggestion to divide Russia into five parts and subjugate them individually.



Putin's reflections offer insight into his evolving understanding of Western intentions and underline the complexities in Russia's relations with the West. As geopolitical tensions persist, his candid admission raises questions about the future trajectory of Russia's foreign policy and the potential impact on global dynamics.



MENAFN18122023000045015687ID1107615350