Why Netanyahu Is Ignoring Biden's Calls And Pleas

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The United States and Israel are at odds over how the Gaza War should be conducted and what should ultimately define a victory over Hamas, a reflection of the two allies' and their respective leaders' divergent short-term needs and longer-term goals.

US President Joe Biden, who is campaigning for reelection at what is expected to be a hotly contested poll next November, wants to demonstrate resolute policy control that deftly balances concern for Israel's security and Palestinian civilians' safety.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, under fire for failing to foresee the vicious October 7 Hamas invasion and thus protect Jewish lives, is struggling to satisfy public demands for retribution, thirst for total victory and the rescue of Hamas-held hostages.

So far, Netanyahu's desires are outweighing Biden's priorities: The Israeli leader is taking every opportunity to publicly demonstrate his independence from his close ally in the name of crushing Hamas and saving his reputation and position.

Take, for instance, the relationship between wiping out Hamas while avoiding civilian casualties. Biden has called Israel's bombing of Gaza“indiscriminate,” and dispatched a pair of top officials to Israel during the past month to inform Netanyahu about Washington's concerns.

On November 30, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked Netanyahu to avoid“massive” civilian casualties. Last week, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced that Israel's assault on Gaza would enter a phase“that is focused in more precise ways on targeting” and would“distinguish between targets that hit Hamas and those that might take the lives of innocent civilians.”

Sullivan said he was not setting“a deadline and we understand that the campaign must and will continue, but in a lower intensity manner.”

Destruction of the Palestine Tower in Gaza after an Israeli strike in October 2023. Photo: Palestinian News & Information Agency (Wafa) in contract with APAimages / Wikipedia