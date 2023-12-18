Member country declares Russia as harmless to NATO

(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has asserted that Russia does not present an immediate threat to NATO, including member states located in close proximity to its borders. In an interview with French broadcaster LCI, Szijjarto addressed concerns raised by European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who suggested that Russia might pose a threat to NATO countries after the conclusion of the conflict in Ukraine.



Szijjarto expressed skepticism about the possibility of Russia launching an attack on any NATO member state, emphasizing that the majority of European Union members are also part of the alliance. According to the minister, NATO stands as the world's most robust security and defense alliance, with Article 5 of its treaty clearly stating that an attack on any member nation will be considered an attack on all members. Szijjarto stressed that the overwhelming response guaranteed by Article 5 would deter any nation, including Russia, from risking an attack on a NATO member state.



When confronted with differing views from Baltic states and Poland, Szijjarto acknowledged that historical and geographical factors play a role. He emphasized that Hungary respects the perspectives of countries with different histories and geographic locations, highlighting that his nation has never sought to challenge the positions of the Baltic states and Poland. The foreign minister's comments contribute to the ongoing discourse within NATO about the perceived threat from Russia and the alliance's preparedness to respond to potential security challenges.





