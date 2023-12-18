(MENAFN) Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, British military leaders are reportedly developing contingency plans for the deployment of troops to Ukraine, according to claims made by Kiev's former ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaiko. In an interview with the Ukrainian branch of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), Prystaiko revealed that despite public opposition, the United Kingdom government may join the fight in Ukraine in the event of a "catastrophic development of the war," such as a continuation of the occupation by Russian forces.



While the possibility of military intervention remains a well-kept secret among Kiev's Western allies, Prystaiko suggested that British officers are actively making plans for the worst-case scenario, contemplating direct military involvement if circumstances on the battlefield necessitate such action. He emphasized that public officials would likely deny any such plans, consistently stating that they would rather provide the support Ukraine needs through other means.



Prystaiko acknowledged the sensitive nature of discussing military deployments to Ukraine, especially among politicians. Despite the denials from public officials, he asserted that the military and diplomats are actively engaged in planning for potential future scenarios that might require armed forces intervention. The ex-ambassador's claims shed light on the behind-the-scenes calculations taking place within military circles as the conflict in Ukraine continues.



It is noteworthy that Vadym Prystaiko, who also served as Kiev's foreign minister, was relieved of his ambassadorial duties in July, following his public criticism of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The dismissal came after Zelensky responded sarcastically to a suggestion by the United Kingdom's then-defense chief, Ben Wallace, urging Ukraine to show more gratitude to its Western benefactors. The revelation adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing diplomatic and military dynamics between Ukraine and its Western allies.



