Western politicians mandate Gaza ceasefire

(MENAFN) The foreign ministers of Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have issued a joint call for Israel to halt its bombing campaign in Gaza, emphasizing the need to protect civilians in an editorial published in the Sunday Times and Welt am Sonntag. United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, alongside their French counterpart Catherine Colonna, expressed deep concern over the high number of civilian casualties and urged Israel to distinguish more effectively between terrorists and non-combatants.



In their joint editorial, Cameron and Baerbock urged the Israeli government to ensure that its military operations target Hamas leaders and operatives specifically. Colonna echoed these sentiments during a news conference with the Israeli foreign minister, emphasizing the urgency of an "immediate truce" to facilitate progress toward a broader ceasefire, release hostages, deliver humanitarian aid, and pave the way for a political solution in Gaza.



While Germany and France supported a recent United Nation General Assembly call for an end to hostilities, the United Kingdom had abstained from the vote, advocating only for "humanitarian pauses" in the fighting. However, Cameron's alignment with his European counterparts signals a shift in the United Kingdom's stance and underscores growing international concerns about Israel's military campaign. This united front from key European nations amplifies warnings that Israel is risking the erosion of foreign support for its actions in Gaza.



The United States, a crucial ally of Israel, is expected to play a pivotal role in addressing these concerns. United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is anticipated to pressure Israel to adopt a more targeted strategy during his visit on Monday. President Joe Biden has previously cautioned Israeli leadership about the consequences of what he described as the "indiscriminate bombing" of Gaza, emphasizing the strain it puts on alliances and support from international partners.



As diplomatic efforts intensify, the international community closely watches developments in the region, hoping for a swift resolution to the conflict and a renewed commitment to humanitarian considerations in the midst of the crisis.



