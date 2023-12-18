North Korea cautions of disturbing nuclear comeback

(MENAFN) Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have escalated as North Korea's Defense Ministry issued a stern warning, accusing the United States and South Korea of preparing for "nuclear war." The statement followed North Korea's test-firing of a ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday, an action that has further heightened concerns about regional stability.



The Japanese coast guard reported that the missile, launched by Pyongyang's forces, fell into the sea approximately 20 minutes after blast-off. In response, North Korea's Defense Ministry released a statement condemning the perceived military buildup by the "United States and South Korean military thugs." The statement cited the United States-South Korean Nuclear Consultative Group meeting in Washington on Friday, where the White House indicated a willingness to use "the full range of United States capabilities, including nuclear," to defend South Korea from a potential attack by the North.



The Defense Ministry also expressed concern about the arrival of the USS Missouri, a nuclear-powered submarine, in South Korea on Sunday. It characterized military drills conducted in August by American and South Korean forces as "a blatant declaration of nuclear confrontation."



"We will never stand idly by and watch the provocative actions of the United States," the ministry declared, asserting that North Korean forces are fully prepared to neutralize any attempts by the United States and its allies to provoke nuclear conflict. The statement concluded with a stark warning, stating that any hostile attempts to use force against North Korea would be met with a preemptive and devastating response.



As tensions in the region escalate, the international community watches closely, with concerns growing about the potential implications of North Korea's latest missile test and the ensuing war of words between the reclusive nation and its adversaries.



MENAFN18122023000045015687ID1107615077