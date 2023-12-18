David Azoulai sparks controversy with proposal to level Gaza Strip, transform it into museum

(MENAFN) The head of the Metula council in northern Israel, David Azoulai, has sparked controversy with a proposal to level the Gaza Strip and transform it into an empty museum reminiscent of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland. In an interview with Tel Aviv's Radio 103FM, Azoulai advocated for the establishment of a security strip extending from the sea to the Gaza border fence, meant as a stark reminder of what once existed in the region.



Arguing against advising Gazans to flee southward during Israel's conflict with Hamas, Azoulai instead suggested forcibly relocating Palestinians to Lebanese refugee camps. He proposed, "Tell everyone in Gaza to go to the beaches. Navy ships should load the terrorists onto the shores of Lebanon."



The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which began on October 7, has resulted in a reported death toll of around 19,000 people in the Gaza Strip, according to figures from the Gaza Health Ministry. Azoulai pointed to the surprise attacks by Hamas fighters on villages in southern Israel as the trigger for the conflict, describing the events of October 7 as a "second Holocaust."



In his controversial vision for the future, Azoulai emphasized leaving Gaza desolate and destroyed to serve as a museum, illustrating what he perceives as the madness of the people who once lived there. The proposal raises ethical and humanitarian concerns, sparking debates about the appropriateness of such drastic measures and the potential impact on the already strained Israel-Palestine relations.





