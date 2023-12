Skanska Constructs Two New Buildings For College In Fort Worth, Texas, USA, For USD 155M, About SEK 1.6 Billion

The two new buildings, together totaling over 16,700 square meters, will include classrooms, academic and administration spaces, faculty offices, learning stairs, study/focus rooms, sculpture/painting studios and a state-of-the-art auditorium and theater space.

Site improvements will focus on students' campus experience. This project is part of the college's Bond Capital Improvements Program, with earlier phases already completed by Skanska since work began in 2021.

Construction began in early November 2023

and is expected to reach completion in October 2025.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Peggy Cook, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (513) 222 5310

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at .

The following files are available for download: