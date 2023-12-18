Skanska Constructs Two New Buildings For College In Fort Worth, Texas, USA, For USD 155M, About SEK 1.6 Billion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has
signed a contract to construct two new buildings in Fort Worth, Texas, on Tarrant County College's Northwest Campus, as part of their redevelopment program. The contract is worth USD 155M, about SEK 1.6 billion and will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2023.
The two new buildings, together totaling over 16,700 square meters, will include classrooms, academic and administration spaces, faculty offices, learning stairs, study/focus rooms, sculpture/painting studios and a state-of-the-art auditorium and theater space.
Site improvements will focus on students' campus experience. This project is part of the college's Bond Capital Improvements Program, with earlier phases already completed by Skanska since work began in 2021.
Construction began in early November 2023
and is expected to reach completion in October 2025.
