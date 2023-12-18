(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NBPE Announces November 2023 NAV Estimate

18 December 2023

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today releases its 30 November 2023 monthly NAV estimate.

Highlights (30 November 2023)



NAV per share of $27.70 (£21.88), an increase of 2.3% during the month

Monthly NAV driven by an increase in the value of quoted holdings, positive foreign exchange movements and the receipt of additional Q3 private valuation information

Year to date constant currency private valuations are up 5.5%

Realisation activity year to date of $118 million of proceeds received and a further $87 million expected from announced but not yet closed transactions1

Full or partial sales year to date have achieved a 2.3x gross multiple of capital and were at a 16% uplift2; $22 million realised from quoted holdings year to date $324 million of available liquidity at 30 November 2023 (excluding cash expected to be received from exits that have been announced but not yet closed)





As of 30 November 2023 YTD 1 Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*

Annualised 0.9% 2.4%

2.4% 48.9%

14.2% 81.2%

12.6% 205.3%

11.8% MSCI World TR (USD)*

Annualised 18.6% 13.6%

13.6% 24.4%

7.6% 65.0%

10.5% 134.4%

8.9% Share price TR (GBP)*

Annualised 8.7% 10.1%

10.1% 79.8%

21.6% 86.3%

13.3% 355.1%

16.4% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*

Annualised 3.3% 1.8%

1.8% 27.3%

8.4% 26.8%

4.9% 63.8%

5.1%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.

Portfolio Update to 30 November 2023

NAV performance during the month driven by:



1.8% NAV increase ($22 million) from the value of quoted holdings (which now constitute 9% of portfolio fair value)

0.8% NAV increase ($10 million) from positive FX movements

0.2% NAV increase ($3 million) from the receipt of Q3 2023 private company valuation information 0.5% NAV decrease ($6 million) attributable to expense accruals and changes in the Zero Dividend Preference share (ZDP) liability

Realisations from the portfolio continue in 2023

2023 year to date cash proceeds of $118 milllion3

– Full sales of Accedian and Boa Vista

– Partial sale of Action and Hub Insurance

– Full and partial sales of public stock in GFL, Vertiv, Concord, Holley, Solarwinds and N-able

$87 million of realisations expected to be received over the coming months from announced but not yet closed transactions including FV Hospital, Melissa & Doug (fka undisclosed branded toy company), one undisclosed investment and Petsmart4

$22m of investment year to date through 30 November 2023

Including $13m of follow-on investments in Solenis and Renaissance Learning to support transformative M&A

Well positioned to take advantage of investment opportunities with significant available liquidity at 30 November 2023

$324 million of availability liquidity

– $210 million undrawn credit line and $114 million of cash / liquid investments

KBRA affirms A Rating of NBPE's revolving credit facility

Affirmation reflected several considerations including: strong asset coverage, transaction structure including maximum LTV thresholds, NBPE's liquidity profile, and successful track record and operating history

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE's portfolio as of 30 November 2023 was based on the following information:

12% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 November 2023







9% in public securities 3% in private direct investments

87% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 September 2023







86% in private direct investments 1% in private fund investments

1% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 June 2023



1% in private direct investments

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +44 20 3214 9002

Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3995 6673

Charles Gorman ...

Luke Dampier

Charlotte Francis

Supplementary Information (as at 30 November 2023)

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value ($m) % of FV Action 2020 3i Consumer 77.9 5.8% USI 2017 KKR Financial Services 62.0 4.6% Osaic 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 56.5 4.2% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 46.9 3.5% Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 44.5 3.3% AutoStore (OB) 2019 THL Industrials 41.1 3.0% Fortna 2017 THL Industrials 39.6 2.9% Cotiviti 2018 Veritas Capital Healthcare 38.0 2.8% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 34.1 2.5% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 33.9 2.5% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 33.5 2.5% Monroe Engineering 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 31.9 2.4% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 30.5 2.3% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 30.1 2.2% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer 29.4 2.2% Stubhub 2020 Neuberger Berman Consumer 26.4 2.0% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 25.7 1.9% Engineering 2020 NB Renaissance / Bain Capital Technology / IT 25.3 1.9% Viant 2018 JLL Partners Healthcare 24.7 1.8% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 23.9 1.8% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 23.6 1.7% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business Services 23.0 1.7% Excelitas 2017 AEA Investors Industrials 21.8 1.6% Melissa & Doug 2017 AEA Investors Consumer 21.2 1.6% Solace Systems 2016 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 20.6 1.5% Renaissance Learning 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 20.2 1.5% Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI) 2019 THL Healthcare 20.1 1.5% Bylight 2017 Sagewind Partners Technology / IT 19.7 1.5% Qpark 2017 KKR Transportation 18.4 1.4% FV Hospital 2017 Quadria Capital Healthcare 18.0 1.3% Total Top 30 Investments $962.4 71.1%





Geography % of Portfolio North America 74% Europe 23% Asia / Rest of World 3% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 20% Consumer / E-commerce 20% Industrials / Industrial Technology 18% Business Services 12% Financial Services 15% Healthcare 9% Other 5% Energy 1% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2015 & Earlier 6% 2016 6% 2017 26% 2018 19% 2019 15% 2020 12% 2021 12% 2022 3% 2023 1% Total Portfolio 100%

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the“Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies-including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds-on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. Neuberger Berman's investment philosophy is founded on active management, engaged ownership and fundamental research, including industry-leading research into material environmental, social and governance factors. Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms. With offices in 26 countries, the firm's diverse team has over 2,750 professionals. For nine consecutive years, Neuberger Berman has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). The firm manages $439 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2023. For more information, please visit our website at .

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security. NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.





1 $118 million received through 30 November 2023, with a further $87 million expected from announced but not yet received transactions. $20 million was attributable to announced sales in 2022 but received in 2023. Pending realisations are subject to customary closing conditions. No assurances can be given the transactions ultimately close.

2 Uplift to value three quarters prior to the announced transaction. For two investments with a partial sale, multiple and uplift reflect realised proceeds only.

3 $118 million received during 2023, of which $20 million was attributable to announced sales in 2022 but received in 2023.

4 Pending realisations are subject to customary closing conditions. No assurances can be given the transactions ultimately close.





