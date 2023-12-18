DENNIS ISONG WINS AN AWARD FROM GREENOAK PROPERTIES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dennis Isong, a seasoned professional in the real estate sector, has consistently demonstrated a rare blend of expertise, innovation, dedication, and vision.

LAGOS, NIGERIA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On the 14th October 2023, GREENOAK PROPERTIES gave a prestigious award of excellence to Dennis Isong . To mark another important milestone in his distinguished career, Dennis Isong has been honored by Greenoak Properties with a great honor at an exceptional celebration of excellence.Dennis Isong received this award from Greenoak Properties, a well-known brand in the real estate sector, in appreciation of his exceptional accomplishments and contributions. The lavish and exciting award ceremony demonstrated Isong's dedication to quality and innovation in the industry.Dennis Isong, a seasoned professional in the real estate sector, has consistently demonstrated a rare blend of expertise, innovation, dedication, and vision. His noteworthy achievements have not only contributed to the success of his ventures but have also left a lasting impact on the industry as a whole.Leaders in the real estate business, important stakeholders, and well-known real estate personalities attended the award event. Dennis Isong was carefully chosen by Greenoak Properties, which is well-known for its dedication to honoring and rewarding people who have made noteworthy achievements in the real estate industry, for this esteemed award.In his acceptance speech, Isong expressed gratitude for the recognition and emphasized the collaborative efforts that have played a pivotal role in his success. He acknowledged the support of his team, mentors, and the industry as a whole, emphasizing that such achievements are seldom the result of individual efforts alone.In addition to showcasing Dennis Isong's unique achievements, the prize also acts as motivation for future real estate industry experts. It emphasizes how crucial perseverance, creativity, and a dedication to quality are to success in a cutthroat field.As news of the award spreads, the real estate community is buzzing with excitement and commendation for Dennis Isong. The honor bestowed by Greenoak Properties serves as a reminder that hard work, expertise, and a passion for innovation are recognized and celebrated within the industry.Dennis Isong's recent achievement of receiving an award from Greenoak Properties is a significant milestone in his illustrious career. It not only acknowledges his individual contributions but also sets a benchmark for excellence in the dynamic and ever-evolving realm of real estate. The industry eagerly anticipates witnessing the continued impact of Isong's work and the positive influence it will undoubtedly have on the real estate landscape.Dennis Isong's BioDennis Isong is a real estate consultant and educator based in Lagos state, Nigeria. Dennis Isong started his career in real estate over six years ago and he has done a lot of tremendous work to ensure that everyone has a different (positive) story to tell when it comes to real estate in Nigeria. Dennis Isong has helped Nigerians in the diaspora (who have had an experience to share) renewed their confidence in Nigeria's real estate. Little wonder he keeps bagging awards. This should tell us one thing, Dennis Isong is capable of making you happy when it comes to real estate investment.

