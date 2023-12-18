Announcing The Grand Opening Of Two Brand-New Jamali Fine Art Galleries In Winter Park And Fort Lauderdale, Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Painting by Jamali title Arch Angel dimension 9 feet x 10 feet Fresco

Jamali Painting "The Swimmer" 60x100" Fresco

Painting by Jamali Title "Meditation" Dimention 84x60 " Fresco

The America renowned New York based avant-garde artist Jamali is the creator of mystical expressionism, the 6th major art style in contemporary art history.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The American renowned New York based, artist Jamali is the avant-garde artist and creator of mystical expressionism, the 6th major art style in contemporary art history. His artwork is presented in 3 major monographs published by the prestigious Rizzoli international :“Jamali Mystical Expressionism Paintings”,“Jamali Mystical Expressionism: Dreams and Works”, and“Jamali: A Mystical Journey of Hope; The True Story of an American Artist”. Jamali is now the most collected artist for original paintings globally.The new Jamali Winter Park art Gallery is a 15,000 sq. ft. stand-alone destination gallery in beautiful Winter Park Florida. It is now displaying 300 Jamali masterpieces in all media, including: frescos, oil paintings, dispersions, pigmentation on corks, pastels, works on paper, bronze sculptures and fine art photography. It also displays Karen Salicath Jamali's a Multi Award-winning composer, pianist, producer, and professional American artist, painter, sculptor, and photographer, born in Denmark, voting member of The Recording Academy, displaying her collection of major paintings, bronze sculpture, fine art photography and music compositions for piano.Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday - Thursday, other dates by appointment only.The Jamali Fort Lauderdale Fine Art Gallery is a 3,000 sq. ft. custom designed new gallery space now open. After over 12 months of construction, and a collection of 150 original artworks, custom framed and personally selected, this brand-new space is ready to go. The collection is a retrospective of 40 years of Jamali masterpieces. The gallery also has a collection of 20 catalogs and monographs on the history of Jamali's work. It also displays Karen Salicath Jamali's a Multi Award-winning composer, pianist, producer, and professional American artist, painter, sculptor, and photographer, born in Denmark, voting member of The Recording Academy, displaying her collection of major paintings, bronze sculpture, fine art photography and music compositions for piano.Open 7 days a week, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 305-799-3622 or email ...

