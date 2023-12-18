Member country claims EU rules threaten ‘destruction’

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has raised concerns over the European Union's approach to key geopolitical issues, asserting that the European Union's backing of Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and stringent environmental policies are collectively "destructive for Europe." Fico, known for his outspoken views, expressed frustration that Brussels does not tolerate open discussions on these matters, creating what he perceives as a potential threat to both political and economic stability in Europe.



In a Facebook post on Saturday, Fico emphasized the need for honest dialogue at the Brussels table, arguing that the efficacy of anti-Russian sanctions, the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, and the aggressive implementation of the Green Deal are subjects that cannot be ignored. He contended that overlooking the casualties in the Gaza Strip due to Israel's actions is a slippery slope that could have severe political and economic consequences for Europe.



Fico's stance on these issues is reflected in concrete actions, as he has cut off military aid to Kiev from his own country and pledged to block the next sanctions package from Brussels if it includes an embargo on Russian nuclear fuel. While Fico did not veto the European Council's recent decision to open accession talks with Ukraine, he dismissed the move as a "political decision that has nothing to do with reality," asserting that Kiev is unprepared for the negotiations.



This dissenting position from the Slovak Prime Minister places him at odds with the majority of European Union leaders who celebrated the decision to initiate accession talks with Ukraine as a breakthrough and a clear signal of support. Leaders like Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have expressed optimism about the move, highlighting a divergence in perspectives within the European Union regarding key geopolitical and environmental policies.



MENAFN18122023000045015687ID1107615055