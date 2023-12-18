Israel intends to construct anti-tunnel wall along Egypt-Gaza border

(MENAFN) On Sunday, local media reported that Israel is intending to construct an underground anti-tunnel wall along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.



The proposed wall is planned for the Philadelphia Axis and is expected to be built after the conclusion of the current conflict in Gaza, as per Army Radio.



The report suggests that an Israeli delegation has engaged in talks with Egyptian officials regarding the construction of this underground barrier.



The radio cited an Israeli security official stating that the Egyptians comprehend Israel's security imperative for such a structure. However, there has been no immediate response or comment from Egypt regarding the Israeli report.



The Philadelphia Axis is a narrow strip located within the Gaza Strip, spanning 14 km (8.7 miles) along the border between the enclave and Egypt.



“Israel fears the presence of tunnels in the Palestinian area east Rafah, which is considered an extension of the Philadelphia Axis,” an Israeli news agency reported.



According to the news agency, Egypt has consistently stated that there are no underground tunnels in the border area with the Gaza Strip. However, Israel maintains the belief that these underground tunnels have played a crucial role in Hamas operations on the battlefield.



The ongoing conflict has seen Israel launching air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the Hamas attack, resulting in a reported toll of at least 18,800 Palestinians killed, predominantly children and women, with 51,000 others injured, as per health authorities in the coastal enclave.

