France blames Israel for murdering diplomatic employee in Gaza

(MENAFN) France has strongly criticized Israel following an airstrike in Gaza that resulted in the death of a French diplomatic staff member in Rafah. The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, was seeking refuge at a colleague's residence when the building came under attack on Wednesday.



French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, visiting Israel on an official trip, has called for an "immediate and durable" truce, expressing deep concern about the escalating civilian casualties in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli military campaign in the Palestinian enclave.



In an official statement released on Saturday, the French Foreign Ministry revealed that one of its agents had succumbed to injuries sustained in the Israeli airstrike, which also claimed the lives of around ten other individuals. The document condemned the bombing of a residential building, emphasizing the loss of civilian lives, and urged Israeli authorities to promptly clarify the circumstances surrounding the attack.



During a meeting with Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen in Tel Aviv on Sunday, Minister Colonna lamented the high civilian casualties in Gaza, criticizing the Israeli military for the significant loss of life. The military operation was initiated in response to a deadly Hamas incursion in early October and the abduction of hundreds of hostages.



With Gaza health officials reporting nearly 19,000 Palestinian casualties, the majority being civilians and including a substantial number of children, France's stance underscores the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis and calls for accountability in the ongoing conflict. The incident involving the death of a French diplomatic staff member adds a diplomatic dimension to the already complex situation, raising questions about the toll of the conflict on international relations.



