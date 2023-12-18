Palestinian health ministry says 505 killed by Israeli fire in West Bank in 2023

(MENAFN) As of Sunday, the Health Ministry reported that at least 505 Palestinians have lost their lives due to Israeli fire in the West Bank this year, with 111 children among the victims.



This marks a significant increase compared to last year, when the Palestinian death toll from Israeli army fire was reported at 224 individuals, according to Palestinian figures.



The Health Ministry further disclosed that 297 Palestinians have died in the West Bank since the initiation of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip on October 7.



In the broader context, Israel has undertaken both air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip in response to the Hamas attack, resulting in the loss of at least 18,800 Palestinian lives, predominantly children and women, and causing injuries to 51,000 others, as reported by health authorities in the seaside enclave.



The Gaza Strip has been subjected to Israeli airstrikes, ground attacks, and a siege in response to a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.



As a result, at least 18,800 Palestinians, predominantly children and women, have lost their lives, and 51,000 others have been injured in the Israeli attacks, according to Gaza's health authorities.

