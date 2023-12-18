Vietnam becomes crucial nation for US-China power struggle

(MENAFN) In a strategic move reflecting the intricacies of the global power struggle, Chinese leader Xi Jinping recently concluded an official visit to Vietnam, emphasizing the close ties between the two nations and pledging to elevate their relationship. Despite the apparent alignment in political ideology, the dynamics between China and Vietnam are far more nuanced.



Just three months prior, Vietnam played host to United States President Joe Biden, who successfully upgraded the bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership. Subsequently, Japan followed suit with a similar move. Viewed in this context, Xi's diplomatic overtures to Hanoi appear not as a unilateral display of strength but as part of a larger narrative involving major powers vying for influence in Vietnam—a nation of paramount geopolitical significance that holds sway over the outcome of the broader power struggle unfolding in the Asia-Pacific region.



While both China and Vietnam share a communist ideology, the historical context adds layers of complexity to their relationship. Despite the absence of overt antagonism, there exists a wariness toward China among the Vietnamese populace, rooted in a history marked by a relentless struggle for independence from Chinese imperial dominance. Vietnam, like several other Asian nations, has historically drawn cultural, philosophical, and technological inspiration from China. However, its national identity has always been grounded in a distinct sense of nationhood, separate from China, and a fervent determination to avoid political subjugation.



This analysis delves into the multifaceted nature of Sino-Vietnamese relations, highlighting the intricate balance between historical ties and contemporary geopolitical considerations. As larger powers vie for influence, Vietnam emerges as a pivotal player whose choices and alliances will significantly shape the unfolding power dynamics in the Asia-Pacific theater.



