Gaza government declares death of 92 journalists since October 7

(MENAFN) The government media office in the Gaza Strip reported on Sunday that a total of 92 journalists have lost their lives since the commencement of the Israeli military campaign on October 7.



The statement from the office noted that the recent victims include journalists Rami Badir and Assem Kamal Musa, who were killed in Israeli raids over the past two days.



However, the office did not furnish specific details regarding the circumstances surrounding the deaths of these journalists. The media office, in summarizing the toll, confirmed that 92 journalists have now been killed in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.



“By assassinating journalists, the Israeli occupation is trying to obscure the Palestinian narrative and attempt to obscure the truth, but it has failed miserably in breaking the will of our great Palestinian people,” the office further declared.



The Gaza Strip has been subjected to Israeli airstrikes, ground attacks, and a siege in response to a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.



As a result, at least 18,800 Palestinians, predominantly children and women, have lost their lives, and 51,000 others have been injured in the Israeli attacks, according to Gaza's health authorities.

MENAFN18122023000045015839ID1107615040